Learn to park with these 8 apps for iOS

Learn to park with these 8 useful mobile applications available for iOS.

The automotive driving It is one of the activities that every human being should know and, of course, know traffic signs in depth, since you do not know when it will be necessary to use that skill.

However, learning to drive is sometimes not as easy as it seems, especially when it comes to parking, since there are several variations such as the place, the inclination, the car…

Fortunately, there are many mobile applications that can help you with this task, are you interested? If the answer is yes, check out our best apps to learn to park available for iPhone.

Below you can see a series of driving simulators that will teach you from the most basic to the most complex in the parking area. Many of the apps look like video games, however, the physics that each of them present is quite realistic.

Car Driving Games

If you are planning to buy your first car and want to practice a bit before you start driving, you should install Car Driving Games. This particular simulator has an appearance to a video game, however, it is quite accurate in the car sizesroads, places, Road signs and everything in its environment.

It clearly has different training modesone of them is “Learn to park”where you must drive your car with maximum precision through the parking lot, different roads and maneuver on a realistic traffic.

In any case, the objective will be to reach the designated parking spot and follow all traffic rules while achieving park your vehicle correctly.

PracticaVial

one of the requirements to drive a car is to have a driving licensefor this it is necessary to pass a theoretical and practical exam and one of the best apps that can help you in the process is PracticaVial.

This application has extensive knowledge about the driving license exams. In addition, you will have the opportunity to learn all the necessary theory, perform mock exams as many times as you want and much more.

As if that were not enough, it comes with a section on the “Common Driving Mistakes”especially when parking.

Parking Mania 2

On the other hand there is Parking Mania 2in this video game your mission will be park a number of vehicles under unique and fun scenarios, although you may experience one in real life.

You can train your parking style being a taxi driverdelivering merchandise, making delivery, among other things. You will also have to respect each of the Road signs, since each infraction will decrease your score. The game style is quite modernas well as the cars you will have to choose from.

DMV Permit Practice Test Genie

Other alternative to learn to park and studying in a didactic way for the driving test is DMV Permit Practice Test Genie. Thanks to this incredible app you will be able to learn the laws and regulations of different countrieseither from Europe or America.

You can also make exam simulations and have your score instantly. What makes this iOS app stand out are the various scenarios where you’ll put your knowledge to the test with a series of common problems that occur on the roads. This training mode has different levels, clearly one more difficult than the other.

Dr Parking 4

If you’re just looking for one app to learn how to park your caryou should take into account Dr Parking 4. In this simulator you will be in a world full of scenarios where your mission will be park as best you can different types of cars, these vehicles have different dimensions, therefore, each one of them represents a challenge.

You will be able to carry out the missions, either in the third person, seeing the car from above or also for a more real experience you can put the first person modewhere you will see the steering wheel, the dashboard of the car, its switches and the mirrors.

King Parking

another amazing simulator to learn to park your car is King Parkingthis game has cartoonier graphics, but each of the scenarios are quite accurate especially with the physics of the game. The cars present are accompanied by a automatic boxtherefore, you will not have to make changes during training.

Each parking lot has its difficulty level, and depending on how good you are at that level you will go up the ladder. The cars that you will have at your disposal have the core items: low beam, horn and its different mirrors. To make the game more immersive you can play with the controller connected via bluetooth.

Real Car Parking 3D

One of the most difficult things when it comes to parking is finding narrow spaces, especially if the car is a bit large, luckily for many there is the app Real Car Parking 3D. This simulator has hundreds of scenarios where you can live the experience as if it were real life.

The visual section is in 3Dtherefore, you will be able to see every detail of the cars as well as the place that surrounds it, you will have the joy of experience high-end cars and most commercial cars.

3D Parking Expert

The last simulator of this top is 3D Parking Expertsaid simulator has earned its place in the community for the challenges you must overcome in each of the levels. The levels present in this application go beyond reality, having quite interesting challenges.

In addition, it features a car fan extremely extensive, having cars of all styles and ranges, from super cars to more traditional vehicles. The visual style is 3D with his animated touch, but this does not detract from the challenges that you will have to live to park cars correctly.

Remember: Siri knows where you parked your car

