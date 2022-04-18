Learn to use Linux like an expert with this FREE virtual course! – Teach me about Science

Linuxbeside Windows Y Mac OSis one of the most important computer systems in the technological field, as its capabilities increase, its quality has an exponential growth.

Most companies prefer to use this software because it is “free”, that is, any person or company can access the data source code and modify the commands, the terminal and the folder structure. Its flexibility allows companies and users to create their own version of Linux without any restriction, so that it can fulfill the required activities with greater autonomy.

One of the important factors when choosing Linux is its accessibility, since it can be downloaded and installed from any search server, in addition to using the software it is not necessary to purchase a license and the products it includes are free of charge, in other words, it is completely free.

If we add to this that the interface is simple, practical and easy to use, it becomes the ideal computer program for supercomputers, tablets, cell phones, smart TVs and other media. Despite the simple interface it offers, the elements are of great quality and it offers a catalog of animations, 3D models, screens, icons, windows, etc.

Over time, various versions and distributions have emerged focused on a specific audience, either for office activities or for common use. But if any version does not fit your ideals and needs, you can completely modify it, that is why the University of Valencia Next to the Flinux installation make the course available onlineIntroduction to Linux» under the instruction of Director Jerry Cooperstein.

It should be mentioned that there is no cost and at the end of the course a certificate with curricular value is issued, which can be attached to your personal documents.

This course is very useful for people who want to get out of their comfort zone, start in the world of computing and/or want to increase their knowledge of computer systems, in this case Linux.

Regarding the content, it is made up of lessons that include basic topics and integrate various resources and materials, such as activities, videos, images and exams.

During the course, practical concepts are developed, such as web development, application configuration, navigation, graphical interface, IT operations, command line, workflow, Linux distribution (Debian, RHEL, SUSE) and more.

Temary

I The Linux Foundation

II. Basic concepts and philosophy

III. System startup and configuration

IV. Graphic interface and common applications

v. Command line operations

SAW. Documentation Search

VII. File processes and operations

VII. Text editors and manipulation

IX. user environment

X. network operations

XI. The Bash Shell and Scripting

XII. Impression

XIII. local security

Link to the course: Introduction to Linux