Learn why Dakota Johnson went to rehab as a teenager

dakota johnson He was born into a famous, successful and millionaire family. For anyone it could be like having life resolved, but not for the Hollywood star, because at one point in his life that burden led him to have conflicts.

The actress has done enough merit to be one of the most recognized actresses in the film industry, but her lineage of artists is undeniable. Dakota grew up on her parents’ film sets, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. And, to top it off, her grandmother is Tippi Hedren, a legend of golden Hollywood, and her grandfather, Peter Griffith, was a child actor on Broadway.

Why was Dakota Johnson in rehab?

Since I was a child, dakota johnson He did not want to go down the conventional paths, and rejected studies to learn acting. “My whole life has been an acting class. I couldn’t even choose. It was just there…”says about a vocation he inherited.

She was also not a good student in the traditional school, “I didn’t like school, I loved learning things, but I didn’t like going to class,” says Johnson.

After her adolescence, she entered rehabilitation of her own free will, the reason, says the actress herself, was stress. “My parents had their own problems and they put me in a position where I had to deal with adult things at a very young age.”.

“I am a very calm person… I believe that life is what one makes of it”he explained on one occasion. He also confessed that there are days when he prefers not to leave the house so as not to face paparazzi or strangers who want to take a picture with her.