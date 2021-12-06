Learned: “Tonale will be a fantastic model” – Auto World

First will come the SUV of segment C, called Tonale. Then we will move towards the Brenner / Palade project, always suv but of category B. In 2024 the first all-electric vehicle will arrive. In 2025 there could be room for a new battery-powered era for the Giulietta. Jean-Philippe Learned did not detail the Alfa Romeo timeline, but confirmed once again that the idea is to launch a new model per year to be able to awaken dormant sales.

However, the CEO of the Biscione will have to be a little faster than what has been seen to date: in 2021 Alfa Romeo did not experience any significant news, and therefore 2022 will be crucial. And we will start with Tonal. “We will present a new car every year, starting in 2022. Tonale will be a fantastic model. It will take a few more months, but you will find that I am right. Every two weeks I visit the Alfa plant in Pomigliano and check its progress. I decided to postpone the launch of the car, because I want to equip it with the latest generation electrified unit. It will be a car that will respect and perfectly capture the Alfa Romeo spirit“Learned told Moto.PL.

An Alfa Romeo that will use the electrified platform of Stellantis in the future must not lose sight of its reference markets. “Regular product news is the only way to consistently implement the plan. We now have the means to do this. Maserati is also doing the same right now. Thanks to Stellantis, we have access to electric floors, software and new technologies. We will extract the finest pieces. […] We will see where to put the traction, whether to the four wheels or to the rear axle. First, I’ll check what customer expectations will be. Europeans like rear-wheel drive, but Americans go in another direction. The versions Quadrifoglio will remain at the top of the offer, with performance at the level our customers are accustomed to. And we will always hold design in the highest regard“Learned explained.

What is certain is that Alfa Romeo will have to fit harmoniously into the Stellantis group’s portfolio, as it will be the global premium brand. This means it will have to propose cars capable of being sold in Europe, North America and Asia.