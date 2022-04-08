Learning Latin with Taylor Swift? This is what a British academic proposes

To attract young people to Latin, a British academic recommends innovative and pop teaching methods.

“Quod, care, nunc malum sanguinem habemus.

Scis id futisse insanissimum amorem”

Virgil? Ovid? Oh no. The most music-loving Latinists will have recognized the chorus of the hit Bad Blood by Taylor Swift: “’Cause baby, now we’ve got bad blood

You know it used to be mad love”

In a teaching guide, Steven Hunt, an academic at the very respectable University of Cambridge and professor of Latin for 35 years, offers teachers to have their students translate pop songs or Disney films into Latin, reports the British daily. The Guardian. The goal : make learning this dead language more lively by encouraging people to speak it, sing it or play with its words, as is done with modern foreign languages. A method that would have been proven to be successful.

Democratize the learning of Latin

It is not a question of replacing the traditional methods, nor of blaming the teachers who apply them, but of making Latin less forbidding, and thereby of democratize its learning, at a time when it attracts fewer and fewer students. In the United Kingdom as in France, the number of Latin scholars has been eroding over the past twenty years: 376,000 in middle school at the start of the 2020 school year, against 414,000 a year earlier… and 511,000 in 1999. While in high school , there are only about 50,000 left to choose the Latin option, further weakened by the “Blanquer” reform of the baccalaureate, as the daily explains The cross.

“This is the challenge facing teachers in the years to come,” said Steven Hunt, quoted by The Guardian. “Will they be ready to seize these opportunities to present their discipline in a different way and thus broaden their appeal to students, or will they prefer to stick to familiar routines?”

Varying and modernizing teaching materials would also make it possible to not to base the teaching of Latin solely on texts relaying a stereotyped and enslaved vision of women and trivializing slavery. By improving the representation of minorities, it is hoped that Latin will attract students from diverse backgrounds, suggests the BBC.

