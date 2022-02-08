Leasys Plug & Drive, the subscription to drive Jeep Renegade and Compass 4xe arrives

Leasys continues to expand its range of rental offerings, and for both Jeep Renegade and Compass 4xe plug-in has developed a specific formula that allows customers to get behind the wheel of these two hybrid models in a simple way. The company then announced the launch of Plug & Drive, a monthly subscription explicitly dedicated to these Plug-in models from Jeep. Let’s see the details.

This new rental formula can be activated directly at Jeep dealerships. Plug & Drive subscription can be renewed monthly for up to 12 months but customers will be able to return the car after 30 days without any penalty. All you need to activate this new solution is the credit card on which all costs will be charged.

Once you have signed up for the cost of 199 euros one-time fee if you choose Renegade or 299 euros if you opt for the Compass, you will be able to choose or order your model at the dealership and collect it on the appointed day. For the Renegade the fixed monthly fee is 579 euros, while to get the Compass you will have to pay a little more monthly, that is 599 euros.

But what exactly does the cost of the subscription include? Leasys highlights that each subscription includes 1,500 km of travel per month, RCA insurance and damage and theft coverage. Furthermore, customers will be able to refuel their cars for free at Leasys recharging points.

This new subscription is part of Leasys’ strategy of wanting to focus more and more on Plug-in and electric cars. More details of the new rental solution are available on the official Leasys website. Finally, it should be noted that with a market share of 22.7%, Leasys, in 2021, is confirmed as the leader in the sector in Italy for the third consecutive year and among the first in Europe. The company is in first place in Italy in the ranking of NLT companies, drawn up by Dataforce on the basis of data provided by the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility.