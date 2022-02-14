Leather goods: Julie’s 20 years, the iconic bag designed by costume designer Domenico Vacca

(PRIMAPRESS) – ROME – Leather goods are preparing to turn the spotlight on the sector with the second edition of Mipel Lab in Florence and simultaneously with Linea Pelle in Milan (22-24 February). The exhibition promoted by Assopellettieri and with the presence of Tivoli Group in Florence, the city symbol of quality Made in Italy, aims at the great return of foreign operators after the inactivity of the pandemic.

The sector is dotted with iconic products such as the Jackie O ‘by Gucci, the Speedy by Louis Vuitton, the Birkin by Hermes and the Julie Bag which celebrates its first twenty years. It was designed in 2002 by Domenico Vacca, the favorite designer of costume designers and Hollywood stars: he is the one who dresses Denzel Washington in American Gangster and friend Forest Whitaker in the seriesGoodfather of Harlem and in movies The night does not wait And Family wedding. Even Michael Douglas in the famous The Komisky method wears his clothes. The Julie Bag is one of the accessories exhibited on several occasions by Ivana Trump, Brooke Shield, Glenn Close, Queen Latifah and Réene Zelwegger. The sheikh of Qatar Sheikha Moza bini Nasser also has two in crocodile. The Julie Bag has also appeared in films and television series including Lipstick Jungle, Entourage, Just Wright, New in Town.

Julie represents an everygreen that despite its twenty years continues to cross fashions without losing freshness. “It is a timeless bag. Its round shape, the leather that plays with a puff design without metal accessories makes it still a protagonist”. Vacca commented. – (PRIMAPRESS)