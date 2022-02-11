leave everything to the criminals

WhatsApp: beware of the scam! A 6-digit code is enough to give your profile to criminals.

Whatsapp is the instant messaging computer application most used by millions and millions of users for both personal and professional purposes. However, it is good to pay close attention to the use of the App itself and to dangerous messages that can cause damage to your profile. A 6-digit code sent via SMS is enough to give your profile to criminals.

WhatsApp scams

Using the WhatsApp instant messaging app is not always free from the danger of being scammed and robbed of your identity. It is real fraud through which cybercriminals pretend to be acquaintances of the victim and, subsequently, they ask for money or they steal the data of the same victim. In recent years we have seen an avalanche of WhatsApp scams, the aim of which is to make victims click on malicious links.

WhatsApp scam: beware of the 6-digit code sent via SMS!

There 6-digit code scam was born following the introduction of a function added by Facebook to avoid identity theft. If connecting with a new device, the Application prompts the user to confirm ownership of the profile. Therefore, a 6-digit code is sent via SMS and the attacker has the ability to access all the victim’s chats.

The offender pretends to be a contact (a friend or relative of the victim), creates a fake profile, contacts the victim and asks for the 6-digit code sent via SMS.

WhatsApp code scam: never give your code to anyone!

A precaution to avoid WhatsApp scams is to never share the 6-digit code sent via SMS. The code is personal and should not be returned to anyone! If you receive unexpected or unexpected codes, it is good advice to be wary.

Indeed, it is good report to the Postal Police to avoid phishing and identity theft attempts. To prevent other malicious people from accessing your personal profile, it is good to use the2-factor authentication or check in two steps. It is a security tool. To enable two-factor authentication, click on Account> Two-Step Verification> Activate.