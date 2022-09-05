Leave Harry Styles alone, he doesn’t queerbait!

With his recent statements in Rolling Stone, Harry Styles is accused by the queer community of participating in rainbow capitalism, which takes one of its most vicious forms in the queerbaiting. Why blame these practices aimed at blurring the boundaries between genders, rather than encouraging them? Back to a debate that should be buried a long time ago.

“ I am so fucking queer, even if you look at me”. Tight outfits, high cut tops, painted nails, more rings than fingers. You thought that was the description of a singer? Nay. We’re talking about Harry Styles himself. Far from the kid that everyone fell in love with in One Direction, Harry Styles has evolved and traded his greasy lock for a colorful style that does not hesitate to look for pieces in the dressing room of women. We are talking about a man who appears, legs crossed, in a disco-style mini-skirt and a beaded polo shirt on the French cover of Rolling Stone. And this new sartorial identity is talking. Sometimes more than his music. But it is not – only – the refractory, the holy nitouches who are rising up. It’s often a part of the queer community that cries out queerbaiting.

Queerbaiting, quesako?

Queerbaiting literally translates to “queer baiting”. A technique used by clearly ill-intentioned production houses to attract a certain audience: the community LGBTQIA+. Thus, “bait” artists take up elements of queer culture, often big shots, without being members of the community. And the problem is that this public suffers so much from lack of representation, that they tend to be very loyal and vocal at the slightest image of this kind. Want a concrete example? Take “I Kissed a Girl”, hit by Katy Perry. It is problematic. Katy kisses a woman for fun and makes it clear that she’s doing it for her man’s pleasure. In the top. Katy Perry therefore conveys clichés about a sexuality that she does not know, since at the time she did not define herself as heterosexual. So the question is: is Harry Styles part of the community?

“What does he like Harry Styles ?”

The singer lives his gender identity in line with the sex assigned to him at birth. But it’s her sexuality that has always been in the spotlight. Because when the celebrity rings at your door, people track down the slightest crisp information. Many of his relationships with women were advertised in gossip magazines. But for all that, Harry does not wish to comment on his sexuality. “Sometimes people say “you’ve only been publicly with women”, but I don’t think I’ve been publicly with anyone. If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you decide to have a public relationship or anything”, said the ex-member of One Direction, in a recent interview with Rolling Stone magazine. Before hammering that no, he will not put a label on his sexuality. And still happy! No one should have to reveal their sexual orientation unintentionally, even celebrities. The question “What does Harry Styles like?” is totally inappropriate and indiscreet. Many cry cowardice. The Twitter court took up the case and was not kind to Harry Styles.

But what if we tried to believe it? By extracting itself from a defined sexuality, it becomes the expression of a generation that is fed up with categories coming to segment realities as fluid as love and sexual orientation. Why don’t we try to add a little nuance? And that we admitted that there wasn’t actually a person who held enough authority to decide, which is queerbaiting and what is not. The queer community is, in fact, always the best placed to know. When one is straight, adorning oneself with a false homosexuality for profit is exploitation. But when you escape any definition and leave room for doubt, it gets on your nerves. So as New York Times gender specialist Madison Kircher would say: “ Talking about queerbaiting in this case undermines our ability to speak out against this practice when it is truly harmful..”

