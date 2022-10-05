” Leave her alone ! “: Khloé Kardashian defends her sister and reframes Kanye West

Particularly close to her sister Kim, it was on Instagram that Khloé Kardashian defended her eldest by commenting on one of the latest publications by rapper Kanye West, her ex-brother-in-law.

Not a day goes by that the Kardashian family doesn’t make the headlines. Recently, Kim Kardashian was the talk of the town. The reason ? The young woman was ordered to pay 1.3 million dollars for having broadcast a disguised advertisement on social networks. The mother of the family actually promoted a site called EthereumMax without mentioning that it was a product placement. Essential information to be in good standing.

The next day, it was Kanye West, ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, who spilled ink on the Web. In question, his controversial remarks during Paris Fashion Week. The artist actually took Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a journalist from voguetargeted after the latter said that “The t-shirts this man designs, produces and shares with the world are pure violence.” But the fashion specialist nHe’s not the only one to have been attacked by Kanye West lately. Particularly active on social networks, the forties also attacked the mother of his children.

Kanye West attacks Kim Kardashian, Khloé gets involved

For several months, Kanye West, who now calls himself Ye, has assured his community on social networks that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has prevented him from coming into contact with his children. He also criticizes him for not having been invited at their daughter’s Chicago birthday last January.

A speech that particularly annoyed Khloé, the younger sister of the American influencer. “Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing her back here. You’re the father of my nephews and nieces and I’m trying to be respectful to you, but if he please stop dragging Kim down by using our family when you want to deviate. Leave her alone (…) Again regarding the birthday story, we all know the truth and in my opinion everyone is fed up“, wrote Khloé Kardashian. “You lie and you are all liars“, defended Kanye West. Decidedly, these family stories will not end immediately…