Leave me one: tips for not fighting anxiety with chocolate

It’s almost like a reflex action. You are finally in bed, waiting for Morpheus to take you for a ride to the world of dreams. Not without first watching a movie or perhaps an episode of your favorite series. Suddenly, without thinking about it, you find yourself rummaging through the drawers of the night table in search of that little chocolate that you deserve so much for your daily efforts. Who could blame you!

But no matter how hard you look, you can’t find it. Your entire body is already overturned on the drawer and your fingers pass like a runaway rake between so many old tickets, keys, coins and trinkets that you left there because you didn’t know where else to put them. There is no trace of the chocolate, but there is in your memory of the binge you had two nights ago. The justification at that point was the next day’s meeting that had you on edge. So much anxiety! How were you going to control her without that sugar and cocoa?

Disappointment hits like a broken teenage heart. And with her comes, again, the stone guest: anxiety. Morpheus looks into the distance, far, far away. And now that?

It seems like the end of the world, even though you know it’s not. And, actually, instead of covering your past self with insults, you should be thanking him for his misdeed. I’ll tell you why, but first: why every time we have an anxiety attack we want to go to chocolate or sweets, in general, like someone who calls Chapulín Colorado?

Felipe Matamala, psychoanalyst and professor at the Diego Portales University, maintains that there are two instances that explain our relationship with chocolate: the cultural and the physiological. The first has to do with associating a certain well-being with the consumption of sweets. “When there is a holiday or a birthday, there are usually chocolates involved. That is related to a need to show affection or extra affection.

The physiological aspect occurs because chocolate also generates a state of pleasure by activating the brain’s reward systems. Certain studies indicate that dopamine is released, a neurotransmitter known as the “happiness hormone”. However, it would not be the only natural chemical responsible for that pleasant sensation.

This is established by research published in 2012 in the United States, according to which binge eating chocolate or other foods that operate as a reward have a brain chemical impact very similar to drug use. That is, they activate waves of enkephalin, a peptide that, like endorphins, works as an opiate receptor and provides a feeling of well-being. They can even temporarily relieve pain, just like morphine would.

However, the pleasurable effect produced by the consumption of chocolates lasts only a few moments. It’s brief, and once it’s over, there’s the emptiness and nostalgia for feeling this good again. Therefore, the first impulse is to look for it again through more chocolate. “That gives not only the feeling of pleasure but also to associate this food with it. Every time I eat chocolate I am going to link it to emotional well-being, to certain memories, to my own stories that often go unconsciously,” says Matamala.

So chocolate and morphine aren’t that far off. No wonder every time we feel anxious, or our spirits are low and the day-to-day load is high, we reach for that bit of fat, sugar, and cocoa. We just want a little relief.

That need can also be observed in other instances at the physiological level. “It has been seen, for example, that when a woman is about to start her menstrual cycle, she feels greater anxieties about food, including chocolate,” says Javier Vega, nutritionist and diabetologist at the UC Christus Health Network.

This is due to hormonal changes, where high levels of estrogen and progesterone are reached. But as soon as they do, it begins to decline, affecting blood sugar levels in the past, which also decrease. That’s when that almost uncontrollable need to eat chocolate appears, which not only offers to compensate glucose levels but also the aforementioned analgesic effect.

Also some of its components —present in varieties with a high percentage of each—, among which are some quite beneficial such as magnesium, fiber, potassium, vitamin B and flavonoids, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Calm down, I see that you are getting up from your seat to go buy an arsenal of chocolates, because you read that some of its nutrients are good for you. Did you forget so quickly that the study above compares its effects to that of drugs?

As always, the risk has to do with the fact that chocolate binges are common. A kind of toxic relationship that, combined with other foods, habits and behaviors, leads us to eating disorders such as obesity.

On the other hand, Vega explains that the impact of chocolate on the body depends on its quality. Specifically, the amount of fat, sugar and cocoa it contains. “The more fat, the more impact it will have on blood sugar levels and lead to higher levels of insulin resistance,” he says.

Insulin is the hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. Resistance to it, therefore, prevents cells from responding adequately to the amount of glucose, thus accumulating in the blood, causing an imbalance and increasing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

About 90% of diabetic patients are type 2, a chronic disease that owes much to a sedentary lifestyle and poor diet. That is why, says Vega, it is a problem when you eat chocolate excessively and on a recurring basis.

How much is excessive? “Eating just one full bar of chocolate,” says the diabetologist. How much is an adequate serving? “Nutritionists always recommend one or two servings of chocolate per occasion.” In any case, he points out that the negative impact it has on our body “does not depend only on the amount that is eaten, but also on the quality.”

We said: the more fat, the more sugar that the body must process. That is why the suggestion is to opt for chocolates with higher percentages of cocoa. For example, dark chocolate usually has between 50 and 80% of this natural ingredient. It will be less sweet and more bitter, perhaps much more than your palate can handle, but it also has more of the healthy components, like antioxidants and other nutrients, and less sugar and fat.

At the dawn of humanity, what we ate depended on how successful we were at hunting. It was necessary to take advantage of daylight to leave the cave and travel long distances in search of food, which meant exposing physical integrity and even life. Sometimes days could go by without something to fill the stomach, but the body was able to resist these forced fasts thanks to the reserves of glycogen and triglycerides contained in the body.

That past has several implications for our present. Despite how distant we are from those times, our body still operates under certain conditions and tries to adapt to more modern ones that, although they may not seem so, are still quite recent in the context of human evolution. This is how chronobiology explains it, a discipline that studies the biological rhythms of living beings. “It seeks to understand the internal mechanisms of our body that are determined by evolutionary history,” says Nicolás Tobar, professor at INTA of the University of Chile and doctor in Nutrition and Food.

The circadian rhythm is the one under which we structure our lives, since it corresponds to 24 hours a day and is based on our relationship with light and darkness. In past times, human activity focused almost exclusively on the hours in which the sun gave its illumination. Today, instead, artificial light floods the night, a mismatch in circadian rhythms to which chronobiology pays attention, because it has effects on our body. Among other things, we sleep fewer hours and eat more.

Photo: Tamas Pap.

Something similar happens with chrononutrition: “it seeks to understand how modern nutrition modifies certain balances —fasting/intake, wakefulness/sleep, among others— and generates favorable or unfavorable effects on our biological rhythms,” explains Tobar. For example, the continuous access we have to food. It doesn’t matter what time it is: if we’re hungry, we go to the refrigerator and get food, or we order it for delivery, something that until a few decades ago we couldn’t do. But what has not changed is our circadian rhythm: when night falls, just like a hundred, two thousand or 50 thousand years ago, our body anticipates rest and goes into rest mode, which means that its metabolic processes are not same as the day.

If we consider that we spend the day eating, our reserve levels —the same one that primitive humans used to spend days without eating— will be full by 6 in the afternoon. With that, you have enough energy to use until you go to sleep. Eating a chocolate at 10 pm not only has an extra caloric intake that you probably don’t need (and that won’t help you much to fall asleep); it will also be transformed into an excess of glycogen, “the packed sugar in the blood”. And since the body will not know what to do with it, it will transform it into fat.

This is not about demonizing, but about making us more aware. In chronobiology, two chronotypes of people are distinguished: larks and owls. The first correspond to those who wake up early, because their biological clock so requests, they remain active during the day and when night comes they quickly go into sleep mode and it is not difficult for them to sleep early.

For owls, on the other hand, waking up early is an ordeal and they face their peak of activities better at night. In both chronotypes the metabolism differs: an owl will have less trouble processing the food it eats at night than a lark.

Even so, Tobar’s recommendation is that, if we wake up between 6 and 7 in the morning, the last meal of the day should be no later than 6 or 7 in the afternoon. In the case of the last chocolate, which is hopefully three hours before going to bed, “so that it gives digestion and metabolism time.” Believe it or not, the body is prepared to have at least 12 hours of fasting. “Just then the body begins to spend its reserves,” says the INTA researcher.

Some specialists suggest some alternatives to control or, rather, regulate the chemical effect of fatty foods, such as chocolate. This is the case of the French biochemist Jessie Inchauspé, author of the best-selling The glucose revolutionwhere he teaches how to cushion peaks of glucose produced by eating certain foods.

“For decades, people were wrongly focused on cutting fat and calories; today we know that the real generators of problems are the foods that deregulate our blood sugar levels”, introduces Inchauspé, who you can find on Instagram as Glucose Goddess, where he shares a series of tips on the matter. For example this:

“When we eat something sweet, the goal should be to maximize pleasure and minimize the impact on the body, reducing the roller coaster of glucose that the sweet food will create. Easy tip: put some ‘clothes’ on your carbs,” says Inchauspé. If you eat a chocolate cake, do it with a Greek yogurt. Or if you are going to eat a chocolate, accompany it with almonds. The vegetable fats in the nuts would cushion the sugar hit of the candy. This, in the opinion of Javier Vega, could have a positive effect, however “it is difficult for people to distinguish when the problem comes from fat or sugar, because in the end it is global.”

In any case, learning how your body works, what effects the foods we eat have on the body, understanding the reasons why you do what you do (eat chocolate when you feel anxious), will give us the possibility to make more conscious decisions. It is not a question of demonizing or less of repressing these delights, but that the pleasure be without guilt and the dreams sweeter than ever.

