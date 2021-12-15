Leave the phone at home and continue to call and be connected from the smartwatch

The TIM One Number solution: same number on the two devices. Here’s how it works

With TIM One Number, even when your mobile phone is not close at hand, you have the freedom to call and be called and surf the internet.

With TIM One Number it is therefore possible leave your smartphone at home and continue making and receiving calls , listen to streaming music and be connected to the internet with the smartwatch.

TIM One Number is the new service that allows you to duplicate your mobile phone number to use it on one smartwatch with the same offer as the main SIM.

Imagine, for example, the convenience of being able to listen to music online during sports activities without the weight of a smartphone.

Data traffic is charged directly to the active line of the smartphone associated with the smartwatch.

The TIM One Number service is free for the first three months; to follow the cost is 4.99 euros per month (no activation costs). The offer is valid until January 31, 2022.

To use TIM One Number on smartphone Android it is sufficient to have at least the version 6.0 of the operating system and at least 1.5 GB of RAM.

To use TIM One Number on iPhone you just need to have at least the iOS version 15.2.

The service is also compatible with Apple Watch Series 7 GPS Cellular 45mm and 41mm and APPLE Watch SE GPS Cellular 44mm and 40mm devices.

Of course, the smartphone must be paired with a smartwatch with LTE connectivity.

The following Samsung models are already available in TIM stores and on tim.it:

– Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic

– Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Active

Smartwatches from other brands will also be available soon.

If you want to know the details and prices of the service, or activate it online or in a shop, we suggest you visit the tim.it page dedicated to TIM One Number.