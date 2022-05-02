Leave the scandal behind: Ángela Aguilar goes ahead and shows off her slender figure with a tight jean

Singer Ángela Aguilar leaves the scandal behind and continues her life and this time she delighted more than 8.4 million followers on her personal Instagram account after posting an image where you can see that she is sitting wearing a black shirt and tight pants that mark her waist, while she has her lips painted intense red colour.

The daughter of Pepe Aguilar was shown this Sunday on social networks in what could be behind the scenes, it is what appears to be due to the sound equipment that is seen next to the table where she is sitting. At the time of publication of this news, the post had more than 400,000 ‘likes’ and more than 1,100 expressions from his followers on the aforementioned social network.

“You are the prettiest”, “There are pretty girls and then there are you”, “I am getting married”, “You are a work of art”, “You are beautiful Angelita”, “The most beautiful in all of Mexico”, “What a beautiful woman” were some of the comments left by his fans.

After the scandal in which she was involved and spending a few days with her family in Paris, the singer has been making presentations in the United States and in different cities in Mexico. Her tour was called ‘Mexicana Enamorada’.

Recently she had also commented that her tour has been a complete dream and for that reason she thanked all those who have supported her during her musical career who have taken her to where she is today.

“This has been a dream for me, thanks to all the Angelitxs who have accompanied me on my #MexicanaEnamorada tour, I carry them in my heart. See you very soon in Mexico”, detailed the interpreter of ‘Wherever they see me’.

Let us remember that less than a month ago the 18-year-old singer was involved in a target of criticism after the publication of intimate images that she shared with the composer Gussy Lau where she received non-stop negative comments because she is a 31-year-old man, what who turns out to be quite an old person for her.

It may interest you:

· “Left and single”: Ángela Aguilar could have ended her love affair with Gussy Lau

· In the midst of a scandal: Ángela Aguilar published a photo with the love of her life

Ángela Aguilar from Paris captivates her followers amid the controversy that surrounds her