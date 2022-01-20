Leave the World Behind: Ethan Hawke joins Julia Roberts in Netflix thriller

Ethan Hawke And Myha’la Herrold, according to Deadline, they will be part of the new film Netflix, Leave The World Behind – The World Behind You. The two join the previously announced cast members: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ryan Kiera Armstrong And Charlie Evans.

Leave The World Behind – The World Behind You, based on the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, will tell the story of two families who have never met before on a vacation to Long Island. Ethan Hawke And Julia Roberts they will play a married couple while Armstrong and Evans they will play their children. Mahershala Ali And Myha’la Herrold they will be father and daughter. The novel by Alam, released in 2020, has received several praise from both critics and readers.

We will see soon Hawke in the historical epic of Robert Eggers, The Northman, in the highly anticipated Knives Out – Dinner with Murder 2 and alongside Ewan McGregor in Raymond and Ray. Additionally, the actor will play the main villain in the next series Marvel/Disney +, Moon Knight.

The creator of Mr. Robot, Sam Esmail he will take care of the direction and production, with Julia Roberts, from Leave The World Behind – The World Behind You.

Leave The World Behind – The World Behind You

Amanda and Clay have chosen a remote corner of Long Island to spend a few days off with their two teenage children. A break from the hectic life of New York, a week all to themselves in an elegant vacation home. The days pass happily, but the spell is broken when an elderly couple knocks on the door in the middle of the night: George and Ruth, very frightened, claim to be the owners of the villa. A sudden blackout in New York forced them to return to the house they had rented. In this isolated area, where cell phones do not take, without TV and internet, it is impossible to check their version. Can Amanda and Clay trust the two strangers? Is that house really a safe place for their family? While nature seems to rebel around the protagonists, a mysterious evil haunts them and undermines the trust they have in each other: now they are prey who must fight to save themselves.

