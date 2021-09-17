Leave The World Behind, Mahershala Ali starring in the film with Julia Roberts

Deadline has exclusively reported the rumors about the Netflix movie (also visible on Sky Q and through the app on Now Smart Stick)

New cinematic engagement on the horizon for the American actor. In the past few hours Deadline revealed the details of the film that will see Mahershala Ali, born in 1974, in the lead role alongside one of the most iconic and beloved artists of the golden world of Hollywood (PHOTO).

Leave The World Behind is the title of the Netflix production (also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick) which will be able to count on a couple made up of two of the most popular faces internationally. According to the magazine's exclusive report, Mahershala Ali joined the production alongside Julia Roberts, class 1967. Deadline revealed that the film, based on the work of the same name by writer Rumaan Alam, will be directed Sam Esmail.

Julia Roberts, rare couple photo with her husband for the anniversary Leave The World Behind tells the story of two families, unknown to each other, forced to spend a weekend together. The work investigates relationships and how new bonds are created in times of difficulty.

Julia Roberts: America’s sweetheart. PHOTO For now there is no news regarding the start of filming and the possible date of distribution, so there is nothing left to do but wait to be able to know all the developments on the matter. Over the course of his career Mahershala Ali has won numerous awards, including two victories at the Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor thanks to the films Moonlight and Greenbook.