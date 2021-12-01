Leave your gym work and ‘go back to earth’ by opening an organic berry business

For the second consecutive year, the agricultural entrepreneurs of Coldiretti Donne Impresa Ravenna stand on the podium of the “Impresa, Lavoro, Donna” award organized by the Department of Gender Policies and Culture of the Municipality and dedicated in this second edition to Rita Levi Montalcini, Nobel Prize for medicine in 1986.

If last year it was a collective project, the one presented by the agricultural entrepreneurs of the Campagna Amica Ravenna Market, to obtain the recognition, the 2021 edition of the award, which ended last Thursday with the ceremony in the Town Hall, saw the idea excel. entrepreneurial experience of a single Coldiretti entrepreneur, the young Jessica Francisconi from Ravenna with her company Bacche del Benessere Romagna. The 26-year-old received the award, a contribution of 4,000 euros, reserved for the ‘entrepreneur under 35’ category. The commission appointed by the municipal council considered the agricultural entrepreneur’s business project to be innovative and worthy, launched just over two years ago and already undergoing further development.

Coming from a family of direct farmers, since she was a child the young entrepreneur grew up with her hands in the earth, learning from her grandfather and father the values ​​that agriculture itself has handed down for centuries – respect for nature, care for the environment and the territory – values ​​that Jessica also passes on to her 2-year-old daughter Cecilia. The passion for sport, well-being and body care, starting with proper nutrition, had pushed the 26-year-old to work in gyms as a personal trainer. Then, in the two-year period 2019-2020, also due to the crisis in the sector triggered by the pandemic, the decision to ‘return to the earth’ and to invest in itself and in the production of ‘natural well-being’. Thus was born ‘Bacche del Benessere’, a Ravenna-based farm that collects the experience of two generations to produce ‘natural supplements’ with beneficial qualities. It is a company that aims to offer the consumer ‘niche’ organic products at zero km.

“We are proud of the award given to our young associate – the unison commentary by Nicola Dalmonte, President of Coldiretti Ravenna and Laura Cenni, Provincial Manager of Coldiretti Donne Impresa, the women’s movement of the Agricultural Organization – also thanks to the support of Coldiretti, who followed Jessica in participating in tenders for agricultural development dedicated to young people who want to settle in agriculture, her business idea has become a reality, highlighting the great energy and innovation that young people know how to instill in agriculture “.

The Bacche del Benessere company, located on the outskirts of Ravenna, today spreads over about 17 hectares, cultivates goji berries, actinidia arguta, sea buckthorn, yacon root and other shrub crops suitable for the production of berries (blackberries, currants, etc. .). The company transformation center also produces concentrated and dried products, fruit juices, jams and marmalades which then end up on the market both thanks to direct sales within the Campagna Amica network and through the new digital channels. The entire production chain is certified organic: from the cultivation of the plants to their subsequent transformation. A project that Jessica would like to develop in the coming months, and which she has made public during the award ceremony, is to activate a direct supply collaboration with the local restaurant world, so as to increase awareness of the quality of the organic ‘super food’ she produces between local chefs and final citizens-customers-consumers.