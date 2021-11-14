Leave your iCloud as an inheritance? Now it gets easy with the new iOS 15.2

The new patch released by Apple will not only aim to improve the operating system of its iPhones, but also to add a very special and different function from any other.

Although it is strange to say, the Apple was one of the few companies not to have introduced one setting similar after all this time. Indeed, the possibility of naming gods heirs to leave your own account after death, it had not yet been taken into consideration.

Not until now, at least. The second beta of iOS 15.2 adds the option “Digital Legacy“, Which is a function that allows you to give trusted people access to your account iCloud, and which they will only be able to use after one specific access key and a death certificate. But what are the arguments for this idea?

As we have already said it is not one setting never seen before: others societypreviously they had developed different ones. Apple, on the other hand, wanted to propose it so. Be that as it may, they are reported more information right in the terms of service of iCloud.

How to select the contact

In order to choose the contact heirs it will be enough to go to the options from “Password and Security“, While if you use”In family“We will be able to select one of our closest relatives already shown in thelist, or another contact to our liking. When we choose them they will receive a notification via “Messages“, And if they accept it will come archived, so automatic, one access key in the settings of theApple ID. Finally, we conclude by leaving i terms of service and the conditions of this feature:

“Through the Digital Inheritance function, it is possible to choose to add one or more people among the contacts who will be able to access, and download, certain account data in the event of the User’s death. By presenting the death certificate to Apple and in possession of the required recovery key, the designated contacts will be able to automatically access certain account data, while the activation lock will be removed from all of the User’s devices. It is the User’s responsibility to keep their Digital Inheritance contacts up-to-date“.

“Except as provided by Digital Inheritance, and unless otherwise permitted by law, you agree that your account is non-transferable and that any rights in your Apple ID or content in your Account terminate upon the death of the ‘User himself. Once the copy of the death certificate has been received, the Account can be closed and all contents within it can be deleted“.

