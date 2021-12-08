“Leave your job if it does not give you joy, put happiness first” – Corriere.it

from Alessandro Vinci

In an interview with Fast Company, the Duke of Sussex talks about the phenomenon of “Great Resignation” and returns to the topic of mental health: “We are facing a general awareness”

“Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that have not brought them joy, and now they put their mental health and happiness first. This is something to celebrate ». The said Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, to the magazine Fast Company

about the wave of resignations that occurred in the United States and beyond following the Covid-19 pandemic. “These problems were already emerging for some years – he added -. Now we are facing a general awareness of the role of mental health. This is why we must continue to keep the discussion on this topic alive ». In his opinion, on the other hand, “just as maximum physical health can reduce illness and help us recover from an injury, being fit with the mind is a preventative measure that can help us avoid more serious problems and recover from past trauma“. And “the effects on the individual and on the people around him are profound”.

Recurring theme It is not the first time that the second son of Charles and Diana focuses on issues related to psychological well-being. In addition to being chief impact officer of the BetterUp startup, in fact, this year he dedicated to mental health a docuseries produced for Apple TV + together with Oprah Winfrey, entitled “The Me You Can’t See” (“The me you cannot see”). Furthermore, he himself went through extremely complex moments, due above all to the pain caused by the premature death of his mother: “I wanted to drink, I wanted to take drugs, I wanted to do things that made me feel less what I was feelingHe revealed in May, describing the period between his 28 and 32 years as “a nightmare”.

The new life with Meghan (and the children) As for the “professional” aspect, the facts speak for him: giving up being part of the royal family, although from a privileged position he had to start from scratch, radically changing his life together with his wife Meghan. Which, again on the subject of mental health, confessed to having thought about suicide in the four years spent at court. Now the two live in Montecito, in California, together with their children Archie and Lilibet (born just six months ago) and have signed a very rich contract with Netflix. But not all is roses and flowers, primarily regarding safety in the maxi villa in which they reside. Nothing, however, that manages to undermine their newfound serenity.

Also in Italy According to a Microsoft analysis , as many as 40% of the global workforce is planning or considering resigning within the year. “Great Resignation” is the term used by Anthony Klotz, professor of Management at the Mays Business School of Texas, to frame the phenomenon. “Most people don’t rate their job satisfaction 365 days a year – confirmed a Fortune

Brooks Holtom, professor of management and senior associate dean at Georgetown University -. But with the pandemic it happened to everyone and en masse ». Hence the great resignation, which in Italy alone would have already affected over half a million people. And it could be just the beginning.