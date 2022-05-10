Leave your oven like new with baking soda and vinegar

Cleaning the oven is one of those tasks that we keep putting off because we think it will take a lot of time and effort, so it seems that we never find the time. But it does not have to be like that. There are many ways to clean your oven easily, quickly and cheaply. These are some methods using two ingredients that are in every house: baking soda and vinegar.

Bicarbonate is a mineral that is obtained from natron, a mineral found in nature, and can be diluted in water producing an effervescent effect. In addition to being the quintessential antacid, it has cleansing properties. Helps remove embedded dirt from kitchens, tiles, dishes, clothes, etc.

White vinegar

It is a type of vinegar made from the fermentation of pure alcohol from sugar cane, corn or malt.

For its part, white vinegar is a type of vinegar made from the fermentation of pure alcohol from sugar cane, corn or malt. Although it can be used in the kitchen, it is generally used more to enhance colors in fabrics and as a cleaning product. It is very useful for cleaning since it is capable of disinfecting and removing grease from surfaces and appliances, as well as being a great antibacterial agent.

Therefore, if you have that oven cleaning pending, we are going to use these two powerful ingredients. Before you start, prepare what you will need: rubber gloves, sponges, scouring pads and microfiber cloths, kitchen paper, baking soda, water and/or white vinegar and lemon. Remember that the oven has to be cold. The steps are the following:

Fill a bowl with water and add two large tablespoons of baking soda. The powder will dissolve and become a paste.

Take a sponge that scratches and a damp microfiber cloth.

Empty the oven of trays, racks, etc. You can scrub them in the sink using the same mixture of baking soda and water. Impregnate the grids and the tray with the dough and let it act for about 5 minutes. When they pass, rub with a scourer and you will see how the dirt is descaling. You can add a little dishwashing soap. Lastly, rinse it well.

As with the racks and tray, spread the inside of the oven with the baking soda and water mixture. When you see the baking soda change color, it’s a sign that it’s absorbing dirt. Let it act for several hours, preferably overnight.

After several hours have passed, take a sponge and soak it in hot water. Pass it inside the oven and scratch over the bicarbonate so that the remains come out more easily. Rinse the sponge and repeat this step until there are no remains. These, being softened by spending hours with the bicarbonate, will come out without rubbing too much.

Instead of soaking the microfiber cloth in hot water, soak it in a vinegar and water mixture (half a cup of white vinegar to two cups of water). In this way the bicarbonate reacts by foaming.

Rinse the cloth with water and pass it again, making sure that there are no traces of vinegar, baking soda or dirt inside.

If you don’t have white vinegar, you can also use a mixture of water with lemon juice, taking advantage of its disinfectant, cleaning and whitening qualities.

