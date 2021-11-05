Lebanon: investigation into Beirut port explosion suspended – Ultima Ora

(ANSAMed) – BEIRUT, NOVEMBER 04 – The Lebanese judicial investigation into the devastating explosion of the port of Beirut in August 2020 has been suspended again in which 220 people were killed. The media in Beirut reported that the investigations are stopped due to yet another appeal presented by one of the former ministers accused by the holder of the investigation, Judge Tareq Bitar.



Bitar has been targeted for weeks by the political front led by pro-Iranian Hezbollah, most accused of having at least indirect responsibility in the explosion of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate on 4 August 2020.



So far, the judge has indicted nine high-ranking officials from Lebanese security institutions and services.



The latest memory in chronological order was presented by former transport minister Youssef Fenanios, of the Marada party allied with Hezbollah.



As has happened in recent weeks, the Lebanese judicial institutions are now expected to evaluate Fenanios’ appeal and decide on a resumption or prolonged suspension of the investigation. (ANSAMed).

