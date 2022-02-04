Lebanon targets traditional deposits: bitcoin on the horizon?

Earlier this week, Reuters reported seeing a government “blueprint” plan designed to combat the ongoing financial crisis. The plan, the news agency wrote, “projects a 93% devaluation of the Lebanese pound and converts most of the hard currency deposits in the banking system into local currency.”

Investors could potentially face huge losses if the plan were put in place. Reuters went on to say that “of $ 104 billion in hard currency deposits,” the plan’s authors “expect to return only $ 25 billion to savers in USD, with most of what is left being converted into LBP to several exchange rates, including one that would write off 75% of some deposits ”.

And while the government allegedly plans to repay “all depositors”, it will do so in “a 15-year time frame.” Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer at the Human Rights Foundation, complained that the world was “watching” “thieving bureaucrats plunder the currency of a once proud nation.” The Bitcoin community did not take long to make itself heard, the message was clear and sounded more or less like this: “Bitcoin will solve this problem”.

Castle Island Ventures partner Nic Carter said the Lebanon report was “a story as old as time”. However, he said it’s “only a matter of time before crypto dollarization becomes normal administration and rob these central banks of their main weapon ”.

Podcaster Neil Jacobs shared a video with comments from Mexican billionaire and bitcoin bull Ricardo Salinas Pliego. The latter stated:

“Everything we have in fiat is 100% within reach of the governments. People don’t realize it […]. But this is a fact “. Elsewhere, some commentators have added that the best way to prevent states reach bank accounts is to convert your funds into cryptocurrencies by keeping them in a hardware wallet “.

However, it is not just Lebanese depositors who are now living in fear of what the government will do with their exchange funds. Nic Carter stressed the relevance of a January 12 report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which explained that Turkish citizens were “hoarding” investments in bitcoin (BTC) and tether (USDT) to escape the “swooping” lira. .

The WSJ report explained that because “some” Turks believed the government could “force banks” to convert USD deposits into lira, this was “prompting some to exchange bank-held dollars and dollars for cash” for stablecoins. The WSJ added that for Chainalysis “more than half of the trades against the lira in December involved the tether”.

Cryptocurrency and stablecoin activity also increased in Argentina, which has been battling hyperinflation for several months, leading the government to curb USD buying. Others have argued that large-scale adoption of USDT could lead to the development of “hyperdollarized” economies.