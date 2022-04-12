Lebanon: Wounds in the dark: power outages in Lebanese hospitals | future planet

Faded hallways. Some elevators inoperative. Computers with the same utility as paperweights. Entire floors empty and bathrooms out of order. The Rafic Hariri University Hospital, in Beirut, a reference in Lebanon, could be the yardstick to measure the electricity blackout suffered by society. Health is being the victim of all the crises that have led the country to a dead end. On the one hand, the economic and financial collapse and, on the other, political fragmentation and corruption.

PHOTO GALLERY

“Who are you?” one nurse asks another in a hospital corridor. “It’s me,” she replies. They recognize each other by voice in the gloomy corridors of the medical center. Amal Nafis is 35 years old and has been working in the pediatric department for 10 years: “We have become accustomed to being in the dark,” she says. The weight of the gloom rests on his eyes. “The patients themselves turn off the light bulbs in their rooms to save electricity; they are also aware of the difficulties we have, ”he adds.

“We will get out of this. Lebanon always dies and always rises”, she assures as she goes to visit a sick woman. Jawhar Ali Yousef holds his daughter Ghofran, a year and a half, on his lap. The mobile screen illuminates her face and that of the baby: “She ran out of oxygen during childbirth and now she has many problems,” explains her mother. “We spend more time here than at home.” In a country where there is no public transport, the 20 kilometers that she has to travel to the capital is a real viacrucis every time she has an emergency.

“Here we are better than at home,” she confesses resignedly, referring to her little girl’s health problems and the complications she has to deal with on a day-to-day basis. Testimonies like yours are repeated. Those who go to public health are usually the most vulnerable, although Nafis considers that this situation is equalizing everyone: “We noticed how demand has increased here because, with the economic downturn, they cannot pay for private health,” he adds. And the problem is that the hospital is facing excessive spending to maintain the electricity supply and this has made all the other services worse.

“Controlling power outages has become a stress for all of us who work here,” says Dr. Wahida Ghalayini, CEO of Rafic Hariri. Health centers have been suffocating, little by little, in the midst of a pandemic that will not go away. The emergency room only admits extremely serious cases.

Nurse Amal Nafis talks to a woman in a darkened corridor at Rafik Hariri University Hospital. She is 35 years old and has been working in the pediatrics department for 10 years: BRAIS LORENZO

They make the most of a lighted space and try to turn off as many lights as possible. They also unplug air conditioners, except in storage units. Its priority is the operating theaters and the Intensive Care Units, which remain permanently connected to the auxiliary generators, in the face of an unstable and dangerous electrical network for the maintenance of expensive medical devices. They have spare motors as the only means of prevention against constant voltage rises and falls.

“I know that the light does not work and I am very scared for the people who need a machine to stay alive. We can’t let our guard down. Here at the ICU we are always aware of everything, but especially electricity”, says the young resident Halima Ali. She remembers how, on one occasion, they ran out of power, and although the change from one generator to another took a few seconds, they had to revive the patient. The same thing happens with patients who need dialysis: “We must have electricity to filter their blood.”

I know that the light does not work and I am very scared for the people who need a machine to stay alive Halima Ali, medical resident

The problem of electricity is not something new in Lebanon; in Beirut they have been without electricity supply 24 hours a day since the Civil War. “The population has always had alternatives and health centers too,” explains Ghalayini. However, he acknowledges that they are now in a “limit situation”, he says referring to the data: The hospital depended on the state company about 12 hours a day, but, since August 2021, the generators have been the only source of energy for the operation of the health center. In between, an unprecedented rise in fuel prices. “We cannot resort to the black market and the diesel we buy, at the official price, costs us five times more,” adds the person in charge.

“In December, state electricity was cut for 590 hours,” explains the director of the maintenance department, Hassan Aluaz. He assures that all the financing they receive from the different political groups and international organizations goes to fuel so that the center can remain open. “Diesel is the main expense we have and this has consequences for the health situation, and more so in the midst of a pandemic,” says Aluaz. They have managed, he adds, to adapt to this new context. Although he insists that it is the worst case scenario: “Last week there was a sudden cut and all the security cameras were broken; fixing them is a lot of expense.”

In the midst of the most serious economic crisis in its history, the Lebanese population has seen its currency devalued by more than 90%, which has sent fuel and basic food prices skyrocketing. Nassar Amine is a technician, he is in charge of making sure that all the plugged-in motors continue to work. “We always have two generators turned off just in case,” he says. He will be watching all night, especially on an alert screen in case any eventuality happens.

“Here, before, at this time there were many people. Now we have entire floors empty so as not to generate more expense. We put more patients in the rooms so that we can condition them,” says Nafis. The covid-19 unit is well lit “because it is managed by the International Red Cross.” In fact, the fact that an area of ​​the hospital depends on an international organization makes it better equipped, because they can face the price of fuel.

Poverty is reaching such an extreme that there are mothers who beg us to delay their discharge because here they have some milk, diapers and some electricity for their children. Amil Nafis, pediatrician

The vicissitudes that the country is experiencing are palpable in practically all aspects of people’s daily lives. “Poverty is reaching such an extreme that there are mothers who beg us to delay their discharge because here they have some milk, diapers and some light for their children,” she says. “The problem is that now, not even the health center itself can provide these services to families.” They notice how the crisis is taking its toll on the weakest. “We are forced to ask families to buy their own medicines, even though many cannot,” she adds. There are few medicines on the shelves, even for cancer and dialysis patients. Health personnel suffer the consequences. They live a trance within another: the pandemic in the midst of an economic crisis.

A nurse transfers a newborn boy inside the pediatric unit at Rafik Hariri University Hospital. BRAIS LORENZO

Lebanon’s financial imbalance, compounded by years of corruption and mismanagement, became visible in the streets at the end of 2019, with anti-government protests and demands for accountability. Since then, political leaders have been unable to agree, while prices have soared by almost 200%. The pandemic has congested its battered health system and the country is on the verge of collapse.

“Here we get paid in Lebanese pounds and my salary only helps me to go to work, I have to come every day with my own car. So everything goes into gasoline, ”she laments. They spend many hours due to the necessary reinforcements due to the pandemic, with difficult conditions to control contagion, and all in the midst of a brain drain. “It’s just that I’m worse at home,” she says, stifling an ironic laugh.

“68 nurses have left in the last three months,” agrees the director. “It’s not worth it for them to stay, especially when they know that all the surrounding countries demand specialties such as nursing and they will charge much more than in Lebanon.” The shortage is overwhelming, the medical staff is exhausted. Lebanon was a leader in health care in the Arab world. The region’s rich and famous flocked to this small Middle Eastern nation of just six million people for everything from major hospital procedures to plastic surgery. Now the situation produces chronic fatigue and tiredness that literally do not let see the light at the end of the tunnel. The one in the lobby, in fact, is very low and the darkened corridors become a deserted place again.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO at Twitter, Facebook and Instagramand subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.