LeBron involved? Several Los Angeles Lakers players ignored coaches

The Los Angeles Lakers have already been eliminated from the 2021-22 NBA, but the rumors and reports about their fateful season continue.

One game from the end of the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA)it can now be stated with great certainty that Los Angeles Lakers failed completely and that the relationship between the coach Frank Vogel and the players, it’s broken.

Lebron James and company will have to shuffle options again during the low season to try to reach the Playoffs again, an objective that was not achieved this year. Vogel already had a step out in the middle of the campaign. Today, the dismissal of him is almost a fact.

There have even been increasing reports that the coach has his days numbered. And, to top it off, now the news has emerged that the coaching staff had been ignored by some players. Was the lack of chemistry the reason they were left out?

Frank Vogel ignored by the Lakers

The lack of respect and solidarity in this team has been noticed for a long time. The recent report, which indicates that rival scouts saw Lakers players ignoring instructions from coaches, only confirms what everyone assumed.

“Nothing ever felt safe, the floor under the team’s feet was constantly shifting in an attempt to find the right move to save themselves,” wrote Dan Woike and Broderick Turner, in Los Angeles Times. “Rival scouts said they saw Lakers players ignoring coaches instructions.”