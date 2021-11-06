LeBron James, a Lamborghini with an eccentric color: the livery amazes everyone

LeBron James owns a customized Lamborghini that certainly does not go unnoticed



LeBron James, champion inside and outside the parquet ofNBA, with a passion for Car. The King, in addition to still being one of the best players ever, is also very active in the social field, where he carries out numerous initiatives in his name in favor of the most disadvantaged. But away from the playing fields, he has also set up a rather well-stocked garage. Luxurious, SUVs, supercars, there are so many custom-built cars in his collection. One, in particular, bears the signature of Lamborghini, who years ago gave him one Aventador Roadster personalized, “to match”… with a specific pair of shoes in your line.

LeBron James and his customized Lamborghini

It was 2013 when LeBron he had his Lamborghini customized to celebrate the launch of the then new pair of “LeBron James’ X1 King’s Pride” shoes in his line, produced by his technical sponsor. Specifically, Cars and shoes, in this case, have in common the same floral pattern with exotic tones, for a result in perfect harmony. As reported by various sources, the price estimated purchase of the four-wheeler is $ 670,000, including the customization work.

Given the high caliber of the model, it is worth remembering the main characteristics of King James’ Lamborghini. Equipped with a carbon monocoque and aeronautical-inspired design, the Aventador Roadster has a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, capable of delivering the beauty of 700 hp of power. Therefore, the performances are of absolute level: acceleration from 0 to 100 in 3 seconds and maximum speed that exceeds 300 per hour. The interiors are a riot of elegance and sportiness, ideal for a champion like LeBron James.

