LeBron James and his contradiction in choosing a new coach for the Los Angeles Lakers

While he publicly affirms that the choice of Frank Vogel’s successor must be made by the directors, he has already given his preference to take the position.

Just over 24 hours ago Los Angeles Lakers they fired Frank Vogel as a coach, after the failure this season of the National Basketball Association (NBA)and there are not a few who point out that when choosing the successor, the star will have influence Lebron James.

Since his arrival in the gold and purple franchise in 2018, the King has had two coaches, like luke waltonwho was fired after not reaching Playoffsand now the outgoing coach, with whom he won the league in the bubble from Orlando and reached the first round the previous contest.

The issue is that LeBron is falling into a vital contradiction In this sense, since publicly he is saying that he will not have any say in the election of Vogel’s successor, but in private he would already have chosen the next Lakers coach.

The LeBron James contraction



In the last press conference prior to officially taking vacations, the Akron native was emphatic in pointing out that “that’s not my decision. It is not for me to sit down and say who we will have back on the team. The board will do what it has to do to improve this team. I can give my opinion, but they will do what is best for the franchise.”.

Despite these sayings, the journalist sam amickof the TheAthletic, assured that LeBron James has exerted influence so that Mark Jacksonnow an analyst ESPN, be the new coach of the Lakersremembering that he has not managed in the NBA for eight years, after having been in charge of Golden State Warriors between 2011 and 2014, next to the trident of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.