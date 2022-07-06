Lebron James and Kyrie Irving, united by the same passion for Ferrari

The King could refocus with the point guard in the Los Angeles Lakers, which would be a reunion for posterity, just like the sports cars they have in their garages. Find out below, in the following note, what cars they are and how much they are worth in the market.

July 05, 2022 07:10 a.m.

Lebron James Y Kyrie Irving are getting closer to meeting again Los Angeles Lakers to be the new star duo that will go in search of conquering a new ring in the NBA. In addition, to be shown together again with their powerful ships that have caught everyone’s attention.

Is that a player like Lebron James It doesn’t have just any garage, quite the opposite. It is one of the places where more millions of dollars are found in cars. It is clear that having a player like the King in the team makes them have an incredible taste for tanks.

It’s what happens with Kyrie that after sharing a team with lebron could not resist and had to imitate the King with a powerful collection of chariots, which would be the envy of everyone on the streets of The Angels. For this reason, below we will tell you which car each one has and what its prices are in the market.

On the one hand, king has a Ferrari 458 Spider, another of the sports beasts that the Italian brand has. Sure, it’s coming 320KM/H and has an acceleration from 0 to 100 in three seconds. Even so, with its 8-cylinder engine, a seven-speed gearbox, it is one of the most coveted on the market. This causes its value to be in 270 thousand dollars.

While Kyrie It has a very similar car, but in another model. is also a Ferrari 458, but a conventional model. This one has a 4.5 V8 engine with 570 hpwhich makes it capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 315km/h. All this to have a value of 240 thousand dollars.

Kyrie Irving with his Ferrari, his favorite car.