LeBron James breaks historic mark with Los Angeles Lakers against Washington Wizards

In the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Washington Wizards, LeBron James broke a historic record in the NBA, beating one of the league’s great legends. Bolavip tells you the details.

Little remains to discuss the legacy of LeBron James in the National Basketball Association (NBA) at this point in history. And, as if that were not enough, “El Rey” continues to break records, this time in the meeting between Los Angeles Lakers in view of Washington Wizards.

With the average with which one of the best players of this millennium came, It was a matter of time before Karl Malone’s recordwho was until today the second highest scorer in NBA history, fell into the hands of the Los Angeles figure.

Effectively, LeBron James beat the historic figure of the Utah Jazz in his team’s match against the Wizardswriting the books again on a trajectory that will catapult him into the Hall of Fame and, why not, make him the greatest player to ever play basketball.

LeBron’s basket to beat Karl Malone

Attacking the rim as he had accustomed us throughout his career, LeBron James (36,929) scored his team’s first 15 points in the second quarter, surpassing Karl Malone (36,928) by one in the list of highest scorers in NBA history. With this basket and this ovation he achieved the mark.