LeBron James dropped a bombshell talking about his motivation before Lakers games

LeBron James spoke about his haters and revealed a detail about his brutal routine before games with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite the fact that the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) for Los Angeles Lakers is not being what was expected, whoever continues to break records, defy logic and play at a high level is Lebron James.

During her 18-year career, the Los Angeles superstar has done absolutely everything and has nothing left to prove. At 37 years old, The king remains intact and even elevated aspects of his game that in previous seasons had slipped a bit, like his scoring average.

However, despite all the praise that the media or his fans can give him, he is still one of the most hated players in the entire NBA. The haters they are part of the game, and all the stars have it. But James revealed how he uses them and why he needs them.

LeBron James on his haters

On his HBO show called shop, James spoke of how he uses Haters to motivate himself before the matches. “You need a little bloody Mr. Hyde to boot. You need him”began by saying The king.

“I go out on the court sometimes and I don’t know if I slept badly the night before… I need something to start with. I go during warm-ups and I’m looking for a LeBron hater. i need one of them. Please let me find a LeBron hater. I need it. 20 minutes before the game starts, I watch as ‘Oh, I found this son of a bitch'”, James declared, in a revealing confession.

