LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh Following in Michael Jordan’s Footsteps? The Big 3 Who Can Share A Team

During the early years of the last decade, an event with few precedents in NBA history occurred when LeBron James and Chris Bosh combined with Dwyane Wade to form the most explosive trident of the Miami Heat, however, there was another franchise that hosted all three players. could do

In an interview for the Bulls Talk podcast, journalist Casey Johnson, one of the most reliable insiders, assured that the Bulls were close to signing the three players who led their team to four finals and two titles in the summer of 2011. .







in the footsteps of michael jordan

“If the Bulls were able to transfer Luol Deng to the Clippers, which they were negotiating, the Big 3 would be in Chicago,” was the phrase with which the journalist expressed regret that the iconic player was not present in the city. . winds up, and thus relives the glory days of the franchise, when Michael Jordan presented them with six championship rings.

In the end, when the Luol Deng trade failed, they opted to move a young Derrick Rose, who eventually made an impression on the team by signing a campaign where he was voted Most Valuable Player, however, it did not bring the title. Wasn’t enough for. City, so the dream of bringing in the ‘Big Three’ pours a little more salt on the wound.

lebron james, last gunman

After the 2022-23 season, a door was opened for a possible retirement for LeBron James. However, King brushed off the speculation and confirmed that he would play one more season. The question now is how long he will be active with the Los Angeles Lakers and whether he will retire.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets 0-4 in the Western Conference Finals. That’s when LeBron James put a debate on the table that was going to happen at some point: Will he retire?





near the end

“I wonder if I can still play the game without cheating, can I still give the game my all? The truth is, I’ve been asking myself this question at the end of seasons for the last few years. I have never spoken openly about it,” he said.

However, he later announced that he would continue to play. If he decides to exercise the player option worth $51.4 million for this past season, he is under contract with the Lakers through the end of the 2024-25 season. At that time his age would be 40 years.





