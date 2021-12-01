LeBron James enters the anti-Covid protocol, out at least 10 days

It’s only been a quarter of a season but for the fourth time the Los Angeles Lakers are faced with the absence of LeBron James. After the sprained ankle at the beginning of the year, the abdominal strain that cost him eight absent games and the suspension for a clenched fist blow to Isaiah Stewart, the King has entered the anti-Covid health and safety protocol and will have to stay there for at least 10 days, the standard duration for players who test positive for the coronavirus. James, who was safely returned from Sacramento to Los Angeles and is now in solitary confinement at his home, he is regularly vaccinated even though coach Frank Vogel did not want to discuss whether he is having symptoms or not, and to exit the protocol he will have to have two negative molecular swabs 24 hours apart – potentially skipping even more of the five scheduled games over the next 10 days. “Obviously this is a huge loss,” said Vogel. “There is no one in the league who wants to be on the pitch more than him every single night. But we only want the best for him, it is in our thoughts and we hope it will be a short absence.”