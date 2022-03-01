LeBron James explodes and responds to Lakers fans who whistled at him

During the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans, LeBron James had a cross with one of the fans who whistled at him. ‘The King’ exploded in the 2021-22 NBA!

Los Angeles Lakers is about to hit rock bottom in the 2021-22 NBA season. When it seemed that the break from the 2022 All-Star Game would bring them with a renewed mind, the team led by Lebron James He suffered a very tough loss against the New Orleans Pelicans that almost ended in a blowout. And that Zion Williamson did not play!

It wasn’t LeBron’s night. The Lakers came to be with 30 points of difference and in the end they lost by 95 to 123 in front of the attentive gaze of the fans who attended the Crypto.com Arena. James and Russell Westbrook, the most noted in the unexpected defeat.

The Los Angeles Lakers finished with 23 turnovers against the New Orleans Pelicans, both LeBron James as Westbrook lost the ball seven times and when ‘The king‘ had such a mistake, something very few NBA fans would have imagined happened.

The third quarter of the game Lakers vs. Pelicans when LeBron attempted a crosscourt pass to Talen Horton-Tucker, but the ball didn’t go the right direction and the Los Angeles team added one more turnover. The whistles and boos fell in two by three for James.

LeBron explodes and responds to the Lakers fans who whistled him in the NBA

After being whistled during the loss against the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2021-22 NBA season, LeBron James exploded against a Los Angeles Lakers fan and replied: “What do you know about basketball other than the ball going in or not going in? Shut your ass.”