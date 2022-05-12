LeBron James highest paid athlete in the world ahead of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

According to estimates provided by Sportico, LeBron James is the athlete who has earned the most money in the last twelve months. The NBA star is ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

LeBron James will not win a fifth NBA ring this year, but the Los Angeles Lakers star remains the highest paid athlete on the planet. According to estimates provided by the Sportico site, the 37-year-old superstar has amassed 121.44 million euros ($127 million) over the past twelve months.

Never has LeBron James made so much money in the space of a year in his career. The basketball player’s income goes beyond the simple framework of his own sport, he who has built a real empire outside with many sponsors and investments. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo complete this podium of the highest paid athletes, respectively with 116.66 and 109.96 million euros.

Naomi Osaka highest paid

Neymar and Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez follow in this honorary ranking. Roger Federer ranks eighth and Lewis Hamilton is 19th. For women, the Japanese Naomi Osaka totaled just under 50 million euros, to appear in 19th position. Only LeBron James, Roger Federer, Tiger Woods and Cristiano Ronaldo have gotten more money from sponsors than the tennis player, who also owns shares in several companies.

In this top 100 are 56 basketball players and 25 footballers. American football and baseball are also well represented with 25 athletes in total, demonstrating once again the balance of power in favor of popular sports in the United States. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, two other NBA stars, are also in the top 10 of the ranking.