LeBron James leaves the Los Angeles Lakers and puts an end to his participation in NBA 2022

The gold and purple franchise delivered a statement regarding the health situation of the King and his future in competition.

martyrdom ends LeBron Raymone James Sr. after being eliminated from any option to enter the Playoffs of the National Basketball Association (NBA)also disputing the worst season of his career, with Los Angeles Lakersand as if that were not enough, with an injury in tow.

In the current contest, the man born in Akron, Ohio, has had to deal with various discomforts, mainly in his left knee and right ankle, which they have made him play 56 gamesmissing the last three games, which meant goodbye to the Postseason.

But at the worst moment for the Lakers, when they most needed his presence to close the NBA season in a decent way, LeBron will leave his team and will not play the last two games of the scheduleas reported by the franchise gold and purple in an official statement.

OFFICIAL: The season is over for LeBron James



“LeBron James’ left ankle was recently re-evaluated by the Lakers’ medical staff, and it was determined that, due to the sprained ankle that James suffered in a game on March 27, he will miss the rest of the seasonto allow for continued healing and an expected full recovery.”revealed the institution.

That’s the way it is, LeBron James ends his NBA season averaging 30 points per game, the second best of his career; in addition to 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blockswith an effectiveness in field goals of 52.4 percent, plus 35.9% in triples.