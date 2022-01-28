LeBron James partners with Crypto.com to teach virtual currencies to young people

The NBA star LeBron James has recently signed a partnership with the cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com to teach children about crypto technology and how it will impact their lives in the future.

The 1,600 children participating in the school program I Promise School they will be the first to learn everything there is to know about cryptocurrencies and related careers thanks to industry experts, who are part of Crypto.com. The educational initiative will then also extend to the families of the pupils, so that adults can also learn these things.

The four-time NBA champion told the Akron Beacon Journal the following: “Blockchain technology is revolutionizing our economy, the world of sports, entertainment and art, and how we engage with each other […] I want to make sure communities like the one I come from are not left behind“.

The terms of the agreement are not yet known exactly, and whether LeBron will receive a fee for the project, which will last a few years and will have as its protagonist the town of Akron, where LeBron grew up.

Last October Crypto.com bought Staples Arena, which was later renamed Crypto.com Arena, arena that hosts several NBA teams, including the one for which LeBron James plays, the LA Lakers.

Last year the exchange built its brand awareness well, thanks also to important collaborations such as the commercial starring actor Matt Damon released last October. The goal this year seems, however, to be to educate users, according to what the Chief Marketing Officer Steven Kalifowitz he told Blockworks last December.

However, Crypto.com is not the only exchange to have had collaborations with basketball stars. FTX has signed collaborations with many players, such as Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and Shohei Ohtani.

