LeBron James’ reaction to Chris Paul’s perfect game with the Phoenix Suns in the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Chris Paul had the perfect game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs with the Phoenix Suns and LeBron James had to react to this on his Twitter account.

For now, these NBA Playoffs 2022 They have been a true show full of great games and memorable performances. One of the surprises was the series that won phoenix suns with suffering before New Orleans Pelicans 4-2 to reach the conference semifinals.

Another who is trying to make the most of the postseason after a disappointing year with Los Angeles Lakersit is Lebron James. The superstar is on vacation, but that hasn’t stopped him from closely following the games and commenting on them on social media.

This Thursday, the Suns recovered Devin Booker and they had a chance to close the series against the Pelicans in NOLA. They did just that, but it was not the returning shooting guard who shone, but his partner, the veteran point guard Chris-Paulwho had a perfect game.

It’s a way to say? Absolutely not. CP3 had the best shooting ERA game in postseason history. He shot 14 times and scored on those 14 opportunities.. In addition to 33 points, had 8 assists to lead your franchise.

LeBron James and his reaction

Obviously, one of his best friends, LeBron, was watching him and his reaction, plain and simple, is the same as everyone else had when they saw this performance. “MASTERPIECE”James said, mentioning his dear friend’s account.