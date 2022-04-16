LeBron James’ reaction to Trae Young’s incredible night against the Cavaliers

Atlanta Hawks qualified for the NBA Playoffs by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers with a great game by Trae Young and LeBron James followed him on Twitter.

This Friday night the last game of the play-in of the Western Conference between Atlanta Hawks Y Cleveland Cavaliers to define who will be the rival of Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA Playoffs 2022.

The duel was intense and even until the end, but those from Atlanta were the ones who emerged victorious by 107 to 101 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Bring Young was the absolute figure and Lebron James reacted after the actions ended.

the base of the University of Oklahoma it had a quiet and, by its standards, bad first half. But he came out with intense internal fire in the second half and took the team virtually alone for victory, scoring or participating in almost every point.

ended with 38 points, 3 rebounds and 9 assistsbut with 32 units of your total coming in second half of the match Because of that level shown, and because he had already been following the game, LeBron took advantage and showed his support for Young with a single emoji.

LeBron James reacts to Trae Young’s game

James followed his former team’s game against the Hawks closely and decided to simply tweet the ice cream emoji. What’s that? It is a reference to Young himself, as his nickname is “Ice Brings” for the cold blood he has at the time of games and important moments.