LeBron James revealed why he didn’t take the game-winning shot in Lakers’ loss to Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers lost in an upset to the Houston Rockets in the 2021-22 NBA season and LeBron James revealed why he didn’t take the game-winning shot.

Everything seemed to indicate that nothing worse could happen to Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season, but nothing is written on the best basketball courts in the world. Lebron James he did not attempt the game-winning shot, he passed the ball, a teammate missed and the Californian team lost in overtime.

¡‘The king’ is in the eye of the hurricane! The alarms are on in Los Angeles and they are sounding louder every time because the Lakers are in ninth position in the Western Conference, three games from falling in the positions that do not go to the Play-In. LeBron accepted his responsibility in a new defeat.

With an injury to his left knee that does not allow him to play 100 percent, LeBron James recorded a triple-double of 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists in the loss of the Los Angeles Lakers by 130 to 139 against the Houston Rockets.

It was not the night of ‘King’ and with the lack of effectiveness that reached the last possession of regular time, 9 of 26 field goals and 1 of 9 triples, LeBron preferred to pass the ball instead of attempting the game-winning shot. Why did he do it? James gave the explanation for him.

LeBron revealed why he didn’t take the game-winning shot in Lakers vs. 2022 NBA Rockets

“I had an angle on the play, for sure, and David Nwaba came up and I took a long 1-2 step and ended up behind the backboard. It was a little off balance. He could have forced a reverse layup. But he wasn’t in a position where he could have had a great perspective. Might have had a decent outlook. And I feel like Melo’s shooting perspective was much better than mine. That’s it”, revealed LeBron James as an explanation for the game-winning shot he didn’t take in the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets.