LeBron James reveals how he manages to be the best at 37 years old

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had another great performance in the NBA and was encouraged to reveal how he manages to be the best at 37 years old.

They considered them finished and even dared to say that the best thing was for LeBron James to rest and not play anymore in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, ‘The king’ he never gives up and at 37 years old he showed that he can be at a level to beat Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors and company.

With a left knee injury that doesn’t have him 100 percent, LeBron had to be whistled and booed for the poor level of Los Angeles Lakers. He has more losses than wins! James took on the challenge and with resiliency as a premise he struck a blow of authority against none other than the Warriors.

On a night that achieved a record that only Michael Jordan had achieved in NBA history, LeBron James dispatched with a double-double of 56 points and 10 rebounds so that Los Angeles Lakers will beat Golden State Warriors for 124 to 116 units.

Age can be considered as a mental and emotional state that, in cases such as Lebron JamesThey go against the normal consequences of the passing of the years. ‘The king‘ is more current than ever and revealed the secret to being the best in the NBA at 37 years old.

Not even Jordan could do it: LeBron reveals how he does to be the best with 37 years in the NBA

When Michael Jordan was 37 years old enjoying the rest of his second retirementwould return to the NBA at 38 years old, while LeBron James is still the best player in the league at 37 years old (age) due to a secret he revealed: “The first thing is to sleep. To rest”. It is there where the body recovers energy and has greater muscle growth activity.