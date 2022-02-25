LeBron James sends a message to the Cleveland Cavaliers

After an All-Star weekend filled with speculation, “The King” LeBron James sent a strong message to the city of Cleveland. Will he make it to the Cavaliers?

During this weekend of recess of the action of the National Basketball Association (NBA)we were able to enjoy a All Star Weekend where, although there were not many fireworks, the stars were not lacking. And that obviously doesn’t exclude LeBron James..

the star of Los Angeles Lakers He returned to the city that gave birth to his career in the league, Cleveland, and people crowded into the stadium to enjoy his game. All this return also caused to begin to speculate about the future of “The King”.

LeBron has made it clear that his last year in the NBA will be with his son Bronnyin the team in which the heir has to play. Since this is defined via Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the possibilities, and this time James took it upon himself to send a loud and clear message to Cleveland.

LeBron James sent a message to the Cavaliers

After the end of the All-Star, the Cavaliers decided to promote Brandon Weems, one of the great friends that the sport has given “The King”, to assistant general manager, a movement that LeBron James was in charge of celebrating in your personal Twitter account. Forecast of what’s to come?