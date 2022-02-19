LeBron James Shirtless Photo Sparks Viral Backlash

Getty Lebron James

LeBron James had his moment in the Super Bowl, as evidenced by the star’s latest Instagram post. Los Angeles Lakers.

James posted a picture of his Super Bowl Sunday — which featured him watching the game live at SoFi Stadium — with the caption: “How the Super Bowl started vs how it ended!”

The first photo showed James buttoned up, ready for game day, while the second showed a disheveled version of LeBron walking around with his shirt open.

The photos garnered quite a bit of attention online, even by James’s standards. The comments section was filled with people from Kevin Hart to Jayson Tatum to Dwayne Wade, mostly sharing crying laughing emojis.

James’s post went hand in hand with something he said during his meeting with the media on Tuesday.

“As a kid, the Super Bowl and Christmas went hand in hand for me, in terms of excitement,” James told reporters on Tuesday. “He couldn’t sleep the night before Christmas when he was a kid and he couldn’t sleep the night before the Super Bowl.”

“Drinking Lobos all day, from 12 to 12, was the icing on the cake,” added James. “It was great, phenomenal.”

Watching the Rams win the Super Bowl made James want to celebrate. He sent a tweet after the game asking for a parade set between the Lakers, Rams and Dodgers, all of whom have won titles since 2020.

We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions 🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍. Congrats 🐏 eleven again!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

After the Lakers won the championship in the bubble, the purple and gold team couldn’t make the usual parade around town. James feels the team still deserves to have the experience of celebrating his achievement.

“I know what we missed out on and more importantly, I feel bad for my teammates who won their first championship and what they missed out on,” James said. “The parade is like, it’s really the culmination of everything. You can really rejoice and celebrate with the fans in a more intimate setting, so I feel sorry for my teammates who didn’t get a chance to get that feeling — I did it three times.”

LeBron James is still dealing with a knee injury

While James may have had a little fun off the court, he now faces the reality of the task ahead with his 26-31 Lakers. The team has one more game to go before the All-Star break, though James won’t have much free time. He has a duty to be all star captain in his 18th appearance in the match.

The problem for James is that he is dealing with a knee injury, which forced him to miss five games earlier this season. James insisted that he will not be 100% the rest of the yearreferencing his ankle injury to exemplify the difficulties he is dealing with.

“It’s the same as with my ankle,” James said, referencing the ankle injury that cut short the 2020-21 season, forcing him to miss 20 games. “When I had the ankle sprain [lesión sindesmótica] last year. I think it was last year. The only way I’ll ever fully recover is by resting, and I don’t have that luxury.”

