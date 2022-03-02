LeBron James’ shot from midcourt that traded whistles for applause at Lakers

In the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks, LeBron James made a shot from half court that changed whistles for applause in the NBA fans.

Los Angeles Lakers lost again in the 2021-22 NBA season, this is no longer news, but the way they fought against Dallas Mavericks yes it is new. There is minimal hope in the fans and Lebron James He was in charge of exchanging whistles for applause.

From the last 13 games, the Lakers lost 10 and even though they ran out of gas against the Mavericks late in the game, LeBron managed to hit a shot that wowed the Los Angeles fans at Crypto.com Arena.

The relationship between LeBron and Los Angeles Lakers fans He goes through one of the moments of greatest tension since James arrived at the Californian team in the 2018-19 season, since supporters of the California franchise whistled at him and had a spicy exchange of words.

The Lakers came back from a 21-point difference and even had a lead in the fourth quarter, but Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks handled the pressure, taking the 109-104 victory in a game that had LeBron James with an epic shot from half court.

Video: LeBron’s shot that changed whistles for applause in Lakers

The third quarter of the game Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks and with the score down by six points, a revulsive was needed to exchange whistles and boos from the fans for applause. LeBron James said present and put a triple from the logo to give a little hope to the fans.