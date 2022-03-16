LeBron James shows his anger at the Lakers in a controversial ‘aggressive’ play against a Toronto Raptors rookie

The frustration shows in this LeBron James play against a rookie in the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Toronto Raptors.

In a time, Lebron James dominated Toronto Raptors on the NBAto the point that he was nicknamed LeBronto. But with the 2021-22 season that has had Los Angeles LakersThat was far from happening when the two franchises squared off on Monday.

With the level and moment of the team, the defeat that ended in 114 to 103 was even merciful in the result, since the Canadians were on top of the scoreboard for a good time by 20 points. And so they suffered another humiliating game loss, like the night before against phoenix suns.

LeBron, meanwhile, finished with 30 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists in a Lakers who had a terrible night in terms of the effectiveness of the shots. The frustration was such that there were several controversial situations, one of them in relation to the great Toronto rookie, Scotty Barnes.

Video: LeBron James’ controversial play

After a rebound that went wide, and trailing by 19 points, to save the ball, James jumped up and threw the ball hard at Barnes., who covered his face. The situation did not escalate, but the intention of The king; doDid he want to bounce it or was it a ball with frustration?