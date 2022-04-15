LeBron James’ spicy statement for Drake!

LeBron James and Drake were “enemies” for a long time, when the King was still in Cleveland and enjoying destroying the Raptors during the playoffs. But today they’re pretty close friends, which makes the King’s stingy little tackle quite surprisedchild

LeBron James is a man of culture who is not only passionate about basketball and the NBA. Indeed, the King is also a great music lover, and he regularly appears on social networks mumbling his favorite sounds of the moment. In fact, during the Super Bowl, his passion during the Dr. Dre concert had revolted some Lakers fans…

Because he is one of the most popular athletes in the world, the number 6 of the Lakers has the chance to rub shoulders with some references from the “rap game”. In his show The Shop, which he hosts with his lifelong friend Maverick Carter, LeBron was therefore able to establish a ranking of the best basketball players among rappers. And number 1 is not necessarily the name you might expect.

Lil Durk best basketball player among rappers according to LeBron

Of all the rappers I’ve seen play, Lil Durk is the best basketball player. He is really strong. And it’s not fair to others, because he can actually play at the top level, and he’s played overseas, Sheck Wes is strong. He can really, really play. 2 Chainz isn’t bad either. But going back to Lil Durk, he has a real sniper in his hands. He’s smart, and it shows. Quavo is good too.

For LeBron James, Lil Durk would be the best basketball player among the most famous rappers on the planet, in particular thanks to his address. The King also mentioned Sheck Wes, who had a short career in the professional world, since he played 3 games with Paris Basketball last season in Pro B. Of all the names mentioned, he is undoubtedly the only one with this potential.

But in this response from LeBron, one name is obviously missing: Drake. The most famous Canadian on the planet is nevertheless a big fan of the orange ball, he is an ambassador for the Raptors, and above all, he trains regularly in his own home gym! And despite his efforts, despite his exceptional gift to the King’s schoolhe was badly snubbed… Unfortunately for him, he seems quite far from Dirk with a ball in his hands.

lil durk really can hoop 👀 pic.twitter.com/wOurKtrXeI — Hip Hops Revival (@hihopsrevival) March 3, 2021

To defend himself, LeBron James can always say that he never played with Drake, which is why his name is not mentioned. Because with all the efforts made, the Canadian would have good reason to vex in the face of this obvious snob.