LeBron James talks about his future the possible last team

During his encounter with journalism in the framework of the NBA All-Star Media Day, the coach of the Miami HeatErik Spoelstra lamented missing out on an opportunity with LeBron James. While praising the superstar’s longevity and skill, Spoelstra noted that James has impressed him with his ability to play center for the Lakers this season.

The coach went on to confess that, if he could, he would get in the DeLorean, go back to James’ days in South Beach and give him some time at center.

“He’s playing center this year and I really blame myself for that. If he had known that he was willing to play center, he would have done it 10 years ago”, Spoelstra said. “We made it play from one to four anyway… Ron Rothstein, my old assistant coach, always told me back then… if we put LeBron as the starter at any of the positions, he would be the best player at his position.”

Spoelstra may have missed his chance with the great LeBron back then, but it’s at least conceivable that he could get a second chance. Miami just needs to draft a very specific player at some point over the next few years.

For some time now, the idea that James might extend his career in a bid to share a team with his son Bronny James, now 17, has been a regular topic of conversation in the basketball blogosphere. However, during his own press session on Saturday, the King made his most definitive statement on the subject to date.

“My senior year I will play with my son,” James said, via The Athletic. “Wherever Bronny is, there I will be. I would do anything to play with my son for a year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

As it is, Bronny won’t be eligible for the NBA draft until 2024, when his all-rounder father approaches his 40th birthday. However, if the league modifies the current rule dubbed “one and done”could enter the draft in 2023.

James Sr. is currently under contract with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Miami has already been identified as a possible landing point

As pointed out Chris Sheridan from Maxim, the Heat are among the punters’ favorites to land the 18-time All-Star. Beyond Bronny’s status, the seasoned basketball analyst noted that the Heat have a lot going for them if they pursue a potential reunion:

James still has a close relationship with Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra and other members of the Miami Heat organization, and he could do a lot worse than join forces with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Sixth Man of the Year all-but Tyler Herro.

Of course, with All-Star Weekend emanating from Cleveland, there was a lot of talk about James returning to the Cavs on Saturday. And James himself confessed that a third season with the franchise that drafted him is, at least, within the realm of possibility.

“The door is not closed in that sense,” he told The Athletic. “I’m not saying I’m going to come back and play, I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds…”

