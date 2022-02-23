LeBron James talks about interaction with Michael Jordan

Getty LeBron James and Michael Jordan

All-Star weekend was a success for the forward from Los Angeles Lakers Lebron James. Not only did he get to play in front of his hometown crowd of Cleveland, but he also hit the game-winning shot over the Los Angeles shooting guard. chicago bulls, Zach LaVine, to improve to 5-0 as All-Star captain.

However, the highlight of the weekend was when LeBron shared an emotional moment with the legendary Michael Jordan. The Bulls legend, who was LBJ’s childhood idol, was the latest player to be introduced during the halftime ceremony celebrating the top 75 players in NBA history. After the ceremony was over, LeBron approached Jordan and the two icons shared a big hug.

During his postgame press conference with reporters, LeBron talked about how meaningful his hug with Jordan was. The four-time MVP also admitted that his game-winning shot was inspired by MJ.

What did LeBron say about hugging Jordan?

LeBron is not a close friend of Jordan, majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets. However, this was not noticeable by the way they embraced at the All-Star Game. The two champions hugged each other tightly and the interaction meant the world to LeBron.

“I didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to shake hands with the man who inspired me throughout my childhood,” LeBron said, via Elizabeth Karpen of the New York Post. “I haven’t had a lot of dialogue with him in my 20 or 19 years in this business, but a part of me wouldn’t be here without MJ’s inspiration. I always wanted to be like him growing up.”

LeBron wore number 23 in high school and the NBA in honor of Jordan, who won six championships, six Finals MVPs, five regular-season MVPs and 10 scoring titles with the Bulls. Akron Hammer always wanted to be like His Airness while growing up in Ohio and paid tribute to the Hall of Famer with his final All-Star shot.

LeBron on his game-winning shot: It was inspired by Jordan

Jordan made a ton of jump shots during his storied NBA career. LeBron, who saw Black Jesus make the jump shot look so easy, threw one over LaVine to give his team the victory during the All-Star Game.

“It’s crazy that tonight’s game-winning shot was a jump shot, and it was inspired by Michael Jordan. The way he wore his shoes, the way he wore his uniform, I mean, down to some of the cars he drove, how much he inspired me,” LeBron said after the game, via Karpen. “I didn’t want to waste that opportunity because we just aren’t in the same building a lot and we haven’t been in the same building a lot throughout my career. It meant something to me.”

Jordan and LeBron combined to win nine regular-season MVPs, 10 championships and 10 Finals MVPs. The latter surpassed the first on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in 2018-19 and will likely overtake Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the No. 1 spot next season.

Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists with the Bulls and Washington Wizards. He is first in NBA history in points per game and player efficiency rating and one of only three players to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.

Meanwhile, LeBron has career averages of 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and the Lakers. He is fifth all-time in points per game, second all-time in player efficiency rating, and the only player in NBA history to rank in the top 10 all-time in points and assists.

