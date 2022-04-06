LeBron James’ teammate who earned $5 million without playing a single game for the Los Angeles Lakers

at the start of the season NBA 2021-22, Los Angeles Lakers They broke the market with All-Star reinforcements that made them the second title contender behind the Brooklyn Nets. However, not everything went as planned and one of the first decisions for the next campaign would be to continue with a teammate. Lebron James who won $5 million without playing a single game.

Rumors in the NBA indicate that the first name that would come out of the Lakers for the 2022-23 season would already be chosen and faced with the possibility that one of the few moves that the team would make would be leaving Russell Westbrooka teammate of LeBron would have a second chance on the Los Angeles team.

At the trade deadline two players sounded loud to leave the Los Angeles Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn. The former Miami Heat player was ruled out to debut in the 2021-22 NBA season due to a bone bruise in his right knee and, with one more year on his contract, it would already be decided whether or not he would continue with the Californian team.

Nunn has been in the NBA for two seasons and at 26 years old and with an average per game of 15 points, the Lakers would give the point guard a second chance after not being able to play for the entire 2021-22 campaign. According to Jake Fischer, from the Bleacher Report portal, Kendrick would take the $5.2 million player option and would play one more season in the Los Angeles team.

Kendrick Nunn earned $5 million without playing a single game for the Lakers

Due to the injury he had to his right knee, Kendrick Nunn was unable to debut in the 2021-22 NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers and became LeBron James’s partner who without playing a single game he won $5 million dollars.