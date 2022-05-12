LeBron James, the highest paid athlete in 2022 ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

“The big mula. LeBron James tops the 2022 ranking of the highest paid athletes according to the specialized media Sportico. The Los Angeles Lakers star would have earned $ 126.9 million, or about 120 million euros, over the past 12 months taking into account his salary and all of his partnerships.

Basketball is the most represented sport in the top 100 since there are 36 athletes. Behind James, the biggest purses are to be found in the pockets of Stephen Curry ($86.2 million), Kevin Durant ($85.9 million), James Harden ($76 million) and Giannis Antetokounmpo ($71.9 million). ).

🚨 The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes 2022 🚨 1 – @KingJames

2 – Lionel Messi

3-Cristiano Ronaldo

4 – Neymar

5 -Canelo Alvarez

Football has “only” 13 representatives, but Lionel Messi ($122m), Cristiano Ronaldo ($115m) and Neymar ($103m) all make it into the top 5 overall, supplemented by boxer Canelo Alvarez ($89m). ). Only two women appear in this top 100: Naomi Osaka, 20th with 53.2 million dollars, and Serena Williams, 52nd with 35.3 million.

Four French are also classified. Kylian Mbappé (25th) is particularly successful with income estimated at 48.8 million dollars. Accompanied by Rudy Gobert, 69th with 33 million, Paul Pogba, 73rd with 32.7 million, and Antoine Griezmann, 88th with 31 million.