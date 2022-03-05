LeBron James’ unexpected reaction to Kevin Durant’s return to Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant returned to the Brooklyn Nets after not playing since January 15 in the 2021-22 NBA season and LeBron James had an unexpected reaction on Twitter.

Brooklyn Nets He was breathing with an oxygen valve to be able to survive in the positions that give a direct quota to the Playoffs, but the best doctor who could attend them arrived to generate an unexpected reaction of Lebron James. ¡Kevin Durant is back in the NBA 2021-22!

The Nets were one of the strongest candidates to win the 2022 NBA title at the start of the season. However the ‘Big-3’ from James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant the exchange is over ‘The beard’. The bad news did not stop coming.

Durant injured his left knee on January 15, 2022 and with Irving out of the games as a local, he has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Brooklyn Nets started to lose, but … KD returned and LeBron did not hesitate to react.

Although Kevin Durant’s return to the 2021-22 NBA season was with a Brooklyn Nets 107-113 loss to the Miami HeatKD was dispatched with 31 points after receiving the blessing of LeBron James with an epic reaction on Twitter.

LeBron’s unexpected reaction to Durant’s return to Brooklyn Nets in the 2022 NBA

In front of a tweet announcing Kevin Durant’s return to the Brooklyn NetsLeBron James did not hesitate to react and stated that “It’s always a beautiful thing to see G.” The respect of two NBA legends!