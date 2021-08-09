LeBron James will produce a film about basketball

LeBron James will produce Rez Ball, the new Netflix original basketball movie inspired by the book Canyon Dreams, by Michael Powell. Let’s find out the plot and the statements of the directors together.

Rez Ball is the new original movie Netflix on basketball, produced by LeBron James and directed by Sydney Freeland And Sterlin Harjo, the directors of the tv series Reservation Dogs.

The film is inspired by the book entitled Canyon Dreams from Michael Powell and the previous New York Times article. The shooting of the film will take place in New Mexico, but regarding the release date no information has yet been given.

Rez Ball: the plot

The film is based on the book by Michael Powell, Canyon Dreams, and will have as its main topic a particular style of basketball typical of the Native Americans, called, in fact, Rez Ball.

The story follows the events of the Chuska Warriors, an American high school basketball team of the New Mexico, precisely of Chuska. The team will face one difficulty very important, namely the loss of your top player.

The events will be told by people belonging to the communities Navajo, from which director Sydney Freeland herself hails, who was born and raised on a Navajo reservation in Gallup, New Mexico.

The director’s statements

Speaking of the focus of the film Rez Ball, the director Sydney Freeland he has declared:

”“ This is a common story on the Indian reservations throughout the United States of America, but many people are unaware of it. What we want to do is bring people into our world, tell a story about the people and places we know, and what better way to do this than through a sports film? […] We want to bring a story that is authentic to places and people, told from an internal point of view. We are so excited about the team we’ve built and can’t wait to bring that to the big screen. ”