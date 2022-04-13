LeBron James would not sign a contract extension with the Lakers

Sports

According to a specialized portal in the NBA, LeBron James would not sign a contract extension in the 2022-23 offseason. Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors are excited!

Stephen Curry and LeBron James
Since Lebron James came to Los Angeles Lakers In the 2018-19 season, he had not experienced a campaign as convulsive as the 2021-22. To the non-classification Playoffs new injuries were added and the great rumor that ‘The king’ could leave the Californian team to return home: Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron missed the last five games of the 2021-22 NBA season with a sprained left ankle and, although he made it clear that wants to win one more title with the Lakersthe strong rumor was installed that he would not sign a contract extension.

The 2022 All-Star Game was held in Cleveland and LeBron James received a standing ovation. ‘The king’ He spoke a few words that excited the Cavaliers and caused anger in the Los Angeles Lakers. Will Bron retire at home?

A LeBron has one year left on his contract with the Lakers. in exchange for $44.4 million dollars and, faced with the possibility that they will not be able to build a team contending for the title, the rumor begins to gain strength that would have James retiring from the Los Angeles team.

Doesn’t he retire in Lakers? LeBron would not sign a contract extension

As reported by Sam Amick, from The Athletic portal, LeBron James would be thinking of fulfill the remaining year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers instead of signing an extension for two more years in the 2022-23 NBA offseason. This rumor opens the door to two scenarios. First, ‘The king’ He would think about playing and retiring in another team, he already said that he would like to play with Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, and second, he could think about renewing year after year in the Californian team.

